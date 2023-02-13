ADVERTISEMENT

Expedite steps to complete road construction work in time in Wayanad: Rahul

February 13, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi, MP, directed officials to expedite steps to complete the construction work of roads by using funds under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund in Wayanad district in time.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Gandhi said the Centre had granted ₹105 crore for the development of seven roads in the district in the 2022-23 fiscal. The State government had given administrative sanction the work recently. It should begin in April itself after completing all proceedings, including tender proceedings, he added.

Mr. Gandhi lauded the district administration for its active participation in achieving the first rank in the country in financial inclusion and skill development under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) of the NITI Aayog.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Gandhi said he would request the Centre to grant more funds for development projects in the district.

K.C. Venugopal MP, I.C. Balakrishnan and T. Siddique, MLAs, district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar, District Collector A. Geetha, and senior officials attended the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US