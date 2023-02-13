Expedite steps to complete road construction work in time in Wayanad: Rahul

February 13, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KALPETTA

A District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi, MP, directed officials to expedite steps to complete the construction work of roads by using funds under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund in Wayanad district in time.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Gandhi said the Centre had granted ₹105 crore for the development of seven roads in the district in the 2022-23 fiscal. The State government had given administrative sanction the work recently. It should begin in April itself after completing all proceedings, including tender proceedings, he added.

Mr. Gandhi lauded the district administration for its active participation in achieving the first rank in the country in financial inclusion and skill development under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) of the NITI Aayog.

Mr. Gandhi said he would request the Centre to grant more funds for development projects in the district.

K.C. Venugopal MP, I.C. Balakrishnan and T. Siddique, MLAs, district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar, District Collector A. Geetha, and senior officials attended the meeting.