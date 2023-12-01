HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expedite steps to complete centrally sponsored projects, says Rahul

December 01, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Gandhi, MP, attending a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at Kalpetta on Thursday. District Collector Renu Raj is present.

Rahul Gandhi, MP, attending a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at Kalpetta on Thursday. District Collector Renu Raj is present. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has urged the Wayanad district administration to expedite steps to complete construction works under Centrally sponsored projects.

Speaking after assessing the progress of projects including construction of bridges and roads at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Wayanad on Thursday, Mr. Gandhi said the works should be completed in a time-bound manner.

PWD officials said as many as 11 roads had been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana project, of which the construction of five roads had been completed, and that the tendering for the remaining roads were under way.

Mr. Gandhi directed officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite steps to complete widening of the Thamarassery Ghat section of the road on Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 and improve infrastructure and facilities at the newly established Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady.

The meeting also assessed the progress in the execution of Centrally sponsored projects such as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

District Collector Renu Raj presented the report on the progress of projects under DISHA.

Related Topics

Kerala / state politics / politics / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.