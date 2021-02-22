Expedite probe into false rape charge: HC

Woman retracts rape charge against junior health inspector

The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the State Police Chief to entrust to a competent officer the investigation of a case registered against a woman who had retracted her charge of being raped by a junior health inspector in Thiruvananthapuram and expedite the investigation.

The woman had alleged that she was raped at the house of the junior health inspector when she went there to collect a COVID-19 negative certificate. Later, she retracted her earlier statement and filed an affidavit before the High Court saying that it was a consensual sexual intercourse.

The High Court granted bail to junior health inspector Pradeep Kumar.

The court had also directed the State Police Chief to conduct an inquiry into the affidavit of the woman and take appropriate action. The inquiry had concluded that it was a false case and the police registered a criminal case against the woman under Section 182 (for providing false information) of the Indian Penal Code.

When the inquiry report came up for consideration, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan criticised the media for sensationalising the case even at the time of registering the First Information Report. The sensationalism affected the morale of the health workers who were working hard to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.