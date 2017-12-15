Kerala

Expedite probe in bar bribery case: High Court

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to complete the further investigation in the bar bribery case against former Finance Minister K.M. Mani and file the final report in a month before the Vigilance court concerned. The directive came on a petition filed by Mr. Mani challenging the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance court’s order allowing a plea for further probe in the case When the petition was taken up for hearing, the government pleader submitted that the investigation was in the final stages. It would take a month to complete the investigation and file the final report.

Mr. Mani contended, in his petition, that the investigating agency could not conduct further investigation in a case in which it had filed the final report saying no offence had been made out.

SP's petition

The Vigilance court had passed the order on a petition filed by Superintendent of Police R. Sukesan alleging that former VACB director N. Sankar Reddy had intervened in the probe in an attempt to give Mr. Mani a clean chit.

The petition was posted for further hearing on January 17.

