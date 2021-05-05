Expedite probe against SI: SHRC

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed that an inquiry against a Varkala sub-inspector (SI), who allegedly barged into a hospital and disrupted the work of health workers, be completed soon and further action taken.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic directed that the inquiry against the Ayiroor sub-inspector be completed at the earliest. The incident occurred on April 19 last year during the lockdown. Abin B. Saji, a pharmacist, was heading for work at the Varkala taluk hospital on April 16 when SI Sajeev stopped him and seized his two-wheeler though Abin had his identity card, testimonial, and driving licence. On April 19, the SI also entered the hospital pharmacy and behaved rudely with those on duty, a complaint by Abin’s mother Bindu Saji said.

Report

The commission had sought a report from the Attingal Deputy Superintendent of Police, but since it was not satisfactory, the Thiruvananthapuram Range Inspector General of Police was deputed for further probe. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural Superintendent of Police submitted a report to the commission on the directions of the Inspector General.

The report says the SI barged into the hospital pharmacy and without the hospital superintendent’s permission, perused the duty register. He misused his powers when raising his voice against the women employees, and departmental action could be taken against him. An oral inquiry was under way against him.