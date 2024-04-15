ADVERTISEMENT

Expedite paddy procurement: Kodikunnil Suresh

April 15, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has urged the State government to expedite paddy procurement from Kuttanad and other parts of the region.

In a statement issued here on Monday (April 15), Mr. Kodikunnil said that summer rain had raised concerns among paddy farmers in the region. “Harvested paddy is lying on open fields. Farmers are a concerned lot due to delay in procurement and getting the price of paddy,” he said.

Mr. Kodikunnil who is seeking re-election from the Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency said that Agriculture Minister P. Prasad had failed to address the woes of farmers in Kuttanad. “Farmers had suffered a lot during the previous crop season due to issues in procurement and inordinate delay in getting procurement price. Back then, the Agriculture Minister did not intervene to resolve the issues. Now, the Minister and the Left Democratic Front candidate in Mavelikara constituency are making grand promises to farmers with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

