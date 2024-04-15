GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Expedite paddy procurement: Kodikunnil Suresh

April 15, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has urged the State government to expedite paddy procurement from Kuttanad and other parts of the region.

In a statement issued here on Monday (April 15), Mr. Kodikunnil said that summer rain had raised concerns among paddy farmers in the region. “Harvested paddy is lying on open fields. Farmers are a concerned lot due to delay in procurement and getting the price of paddy,” he said.

Mr. Kodikunnil who is seeking re-election from the Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency said that Agriculture Minister P. Prasad had failed to address the woes of farmers in Kuttanad. “Farmers had suffered a lot during the previous crop season due to issues in procurement and inordinate delay in getting procurement price. Back then, the Agriculture Minister did not intervene to resolve the issues. Now, the Minister and the Left Democratic Front candidate in Mavelikara constituency are making grand promises to farmers with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.