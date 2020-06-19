Expedite land acquisition for Kinfra projects: Minister

Kannur

19 June 2020 19:51 IST

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan has said that land acquisition process of Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra)

projects for the airport and related industries should be expedited.

A review meeting chaired by the Minister was held at the district collectorate on Friday. A Special Tahsildar Office for Land Acquisition will start functioning at Chalod from June 25.

Land will be acquired at Pathiriyad, Keezhallur, Pattanur, Padiyoor, Pazhassi, Kolari, Cheruvanchery and Mekeri villages for various projects. The Minister also directed officials to find new land in Maloor panchayat.

District panchayat president K.V. Sumesh, District Collector T.V. Subhash, Assistant Collector R. Srilakshmi, Revenue Department and KINFRA officials were present.