Kerala

Expedite land acquisition for Kinfra projects: Minister

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan has said that land acquisition process of Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra)

projects for the airport and related industries should be expedited.

A review meeting chaired by the Minister was held at the district collectorate on Friday. A Special Tahsildar Office for Land Acquisition will start functioning at Chalod from June 25.

Land will be acquired at Pathiriyad, Keezhallur, Pattanur, Padiyoor, Pazhassi, Kolari, Cheruvanchery and Mekeri villages for various projects. The Minister also directed officials to find new land in Maloor panchayat.

District panchayat president K.V. Sumesh, District Collector T.V. Subhash, Assistant Collector R. Srilakshmi, Revenue Department and KINFRA officials were present.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 7:52:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/expedite-land-acquisition-for-kinfra-projects-minister/article31871426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY