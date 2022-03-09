Expedite execution of development works by using MPLADS funds: Rahul

MP reviews progress of Centrally sponsored schemes in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi, MP, attending a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee at the collectorate conference hall at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has urged officials concerned to expedite the execution of development works by utilising the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds in the district.

Speaking after assessing the progress of the Centrally sponsored projects at a review meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) here on Wednesday, Mr. Gandhi said that he had submitted proposals worth ₹7.65 crore for the district. Of which, administrative sanction had been obtained for projects worth ₹4.60 crore.

Mr. Gandhi said he would urge the the Central government to sanction more projects to the district under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme.

Steps had been initiated to include the Panamaram block panchayat in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a scheme designed to address the development issues of identified minority concentration areas, he added.

Special drive mooted

As many tribal families in the district were not getting provisions from ration shops owing to the non-possession of Aadhaar cards, Civil Supply officials should organise a special drive to provide Aadhaar cards to all tribespeople to ensure supply of provisions to them by ration shops, Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi urged officials of various departments to submit detailed reports on how to create more job opportunities for tribal youths in the district.

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha presented the Disha project report on the occasion.

K.C. Venugopal, MP; T. Siddique, MLA; district panchayat president Shamshad Marakkar and senior officials attended the programme.