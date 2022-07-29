Kerala

Expectant mother found dead at husband’s house in Kozhikode

Staff Reporter Kozhikode July 29, 2022 20:50 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:50 IST

A 19-year-old expectant mother was found dead in mysterious circumstances at her husband’s house at Chettikkulam near Elathur in Kozhikode on Friday. Police sources said the girl, who got married to her lover after some legal battles six months ago, was suspected to be a victim of domestic violence.

A case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been registered at Elathur police station based on the complaint from the victim’s mother. Sources said the girl had previously raised complaints against her husband and mother-in-law for suspected domestic assaults.  

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek the counselling support of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 04952-725555.

