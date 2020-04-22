Expats need to have COVID-19-negative certificates to return: Kerala

Expatriates from Kerala settled in various countries, especially the Gulf, should mandatorily carry a COVID-19-negative certificate if they want to return home once the Centre gives its nod for bringing them back, the State government has said.

Keen to avoid fresh overseas cases after successfully containing coronavirus spread in the State, the government has issued an order stating that expats who possess certificates showing that they tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) can register with NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) department.

“We will allow only those people who carry the COVID-19-negative certificate (to travel to the State). Only after this, they can register with NORKA,” State Home Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta told PTI in an interview.

After the Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) register themselves, the government would draw up a list on how to bring them back as per priority, he said.

The order, issued late on Tuesday, specifically mentions that the registration is for arranging quarantine facilities in the State for the NRKs, if necessary, and not for getting any priority in flight bookings.

As per the guidelines prepared by State government for the return of NRKs, they will have to get themselves tested from the country where they are before emplaning for Kerala and should also be having COVID-19-negative certificates.

Dr. Mehta, who is also the Additional Chief Secretary, said the government had drawn up a strategy to accommodate up to 10 lakh symptomatic people, including the NRKs, for the purpose of quarantine if there was a huge surge.

“Our strategy is NRKs should get themselves tested and come to the State with a COVID-19-negative certificate. Once they reach the State, they will be tested at the airports. If they are found symptomatic, they would be shifted to COVID care centres. Those without any symptoms will be sent home, but they will be under observation for 14 days,” he said.

According to official estimates, there are least 33 lakh NRKs who are residing in various countries, including 22 lakh in the Gulf region, and the government is expecting around three to 5.5 lakh of them to come back within 30 days once the flight services resume.