Expats housed at school raise banner of protest

A group of expatriates housed at a school at Cherur near Vengara after they were found to have variations in the rapid antibody test for SARS-CoV-2 conducted at the Karipur airport on their return from the Gulf, raised a banner of protest on Thursday against poor facilities at the school.
As many as 30 returnees were shifted to the newly constructed building of GMLP School, Cherur, for temporary isolation after their rapid test results showed variations. They were to be sent for Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) tests for confirmation.
Health officials said the school building was chosen as it was new, and that its bathrooms too were fine. However, a few expatriates alleged that they were being treated badly. Some local residents too registered their protest against using the school building for quarantine purpose.
Later, the police and Revenue authorities pacified the protesters. The family of a pregnant woman and three others were shifted to other places. “Now, we have no issues at the school. Everything is fine,” said Sub Inspector Rafeek.
On Wednesday, the shifting of 109 persons to an auditorium near the Karipur airport had raised concerns as they were made to spend hours on end without food or care till their samples were collected for RTPCR test.
There were children and pregnant women among them. A few policemen on duty and some local residents offered help by buying them food.
