Expatriates open up their homes for landslide survivors in Wayanad

The expatriate community from Kerala has come together with assistance for those rendered homeless by the Wayanad landslides. They have opened up their locked houses back home for the survivors until the housing facility that the State government has offered to them is ready.

Project ‘Support Wayanad’ was launched on August 3 by a group of expatriate youngsters with the support of the State government. Just three days later, over 150 people have offered to open up their houses for the needy, thus providing accommodation to over 750 people. The website supportwayanad.com is dedicated to the registration process which is getting overwhelming response from the expatriate community as well as people in the State.

Four youngsters — Muneer Alwafa, Faisal Bin Mohammed, Deepu, and Amal Girish — are behind the idea, while Riyas Pappan and Mundir Kalpakanchery implemented it. The website was designed by Mr. Alwafa.

“Our plan is to offer accommodation to at least 1,000 people so that they could move out of relief camps. We have urged expatriates with empty houses, preferably in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad, to offer their houses temporarily for the purpose,” Mr. Kalpakanchery told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The team Support Wayanad has ensured the cooperation of the Wayanad district administration and the State government in ensuring the smooth implementation of the project. “The government was quick to respond to our proposal. The Chief Minister’s office approved the project in half a day and connected us to the district administration and the Inspector General of Police. We only offer homes. It is up to the district administration to decide who goes to which house,” he added.

The government has promised that the housing facility for landslide survivors will be made available within four months. The project, Support Wayanad, will be active until then.

Expatriates or anyone interested in sparing their houses shall log on to the website and register by filling in the details requested. They will get a confirmation email. They can also decide the duration for which they could offer their houses, be it a month or two.

Those interested in providing medical support to the survivors or transportation support may also register on the website.