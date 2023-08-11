Expat surrenders before police after killing wife in Thrissur

August 11, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Thrissur

A man bludgeoned his wife to death with an iron rod in Cherur, Thrissur, on Thursday night and surrendered before the police on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Suli, 46. Her husband Unnikrishnan, a resident of Kalladimula, Cherur, surrendered before the Viyyur Police around 12.30 a.m. on Friday.

According to the police, Unnikrishnan, who worked in West Asia, returned home three days ago. Unnikrishnan told the police that he had sent around ₹1 crore to Sulu in the last few years while he was working in West Asia. But the money was missing in the account. Sulu had also taken a loan of ₹3 lakh. Unnikrishnan also claimed that he came to know about the relationship of his wife with another person. Arguments over these issues led to the murder.

Sulu’s body was found in the bedroom. Their son who was in the house came to know about the murder only when the police reached the house to inquire about the murder.