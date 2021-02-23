Kerala

Exorbitant fees for licence alleged

The district unit of the Vyapari Vyavasyi Samiti has asked merchants to contact it if the authorities levied heavy fees to renew trade licences.

District unit president Soorya Abdul Gafoor and secretary T.Marakkar said in a press release that the trade licence fees were now based on the investment in each enterprise, and that some merchants were being exploited in the name of renewing trade licence. The samiti is planning to contact the Kozhikode Corporation to find a solution to the issue, the release said.

