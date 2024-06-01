Exit poll results bring cheer to NDA, UDF camps

If the exit poll results announced by at least four agencies on Saturday were anything to go by, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF)seems not to be getting the optimistic signals it hoped for from the electorate in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Vexingly for the LDF, the surveys have predicted that BJP will gain a toehold in Kerala and the Congress-led UDF, an INDIA bloc ally, would dominate the Lok Sabha polls when the results are out on Tuesday.

The ABP C Voter Survey forecasts 17 to 19 seats for the UDF and one to three seats for the BJP, with LDF reduced to zero.

India Today-Axis My India has claimed that the UDF would get 17 to 18 seats in Kerala, followed by the NDA (two to three seats) and the LDF (zero to one).

Times Now-ETG grants the LDF four seats, offering a few crumbs of comfort for the ruling front, the UDF 14 to 15, and one seat for the NDA. India TV-CNX has projected 3 to 5 seats for the LDF, the UDF 13 to 15, and the NDA 1 to 3.

The prospect of the BJP opening an Lok Sabha account in Kerala would be a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “south push.”

Mr. Modi had used Kerala as the staging area for the BJP’s foray into south India with high-decibel roadshows, mammoth public rallies and frequent visits. He had focussed his campaign on the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, where the BJP perceived that its celebrity candidate, Suresh Gopi, had a fighting chance.

Mr. Modi had also portrayed “LDF-UDF revolving door politics as Kerala’s bane, pointing out that the ruling front and Opposition were INDIA Bloc allies posing as enemies and personally guaranteed, often addressing rallies in the third person, big-ticket development for the State.

Congress leaders seemed to draw some comfort from the exit poll results but were not overtly jubilant.

The Congress campaigned on an anti-incumbency platform, focusing on the State government’s “failures” and accusations of “corruption and nepotism” against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

LDF had sought to eclipse provincial politics and cast the LS election as an existential battle for secularism, federalism, democracy, and linguistic and minority rights at the national level. It had reviled the Congress as “soft-Hindutva” in a bid to woo minority and secular voters from the UDF.

Notably, on Friday, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan expressed scepticism about the credibility of exit polls and downplayed their significance.

