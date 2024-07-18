Exhibition traces Munnar’s history from the Great Flood

A three-day exhibition at Government Engineering College, Munnar, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 1924 flood (Great Flood), provides a clear picture of how the hill station has evolved over the last 100 years. The exhibition showcases a rare collection of photos taken during the flood and news clippings of that time. The exhibition began on July 17 and will conclude on July 19.

Writer M.J. Babu says the exhibition features photos of Munnar’s famous monorail, light rail, old tea factories, estate bungalows, the beginning of motorcycling in Munnar, and pictures of flood-hit Munnar town, factories, and bridges. “The photos of flood-related news published in newspapers are also showcased in the exhibition,” says Mr. Babu.

2018 flood, landslip

“In addition, the exhibition showcases Munnar’s changes and important events over the past 100 years. It features photos of the August 2018 flood and the Pettimudy landslip on August 6, 2021. Five pictures of present-day Munnar, captured by Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan, also figure in the exhibition,” says Mr. Babu.

According to the organisers, 35 olakkudas (palm leaf umbrellas), including the world’s biggest Ammarkuda olakkuda, is a major attraction at the exhibition.

The exhibition will provide a clear picture of how Munnar changed after the flood, says Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan. “It traces the transformation of Munnar from the pre-1924 times to the thriving hill station and tourist destination of today,” says Mr. Jayakrishnan.

100 lamps lit

As part of the anniversary, 100 lamps were lit at the Munnar Mount Carmel Church parish hall on Tuesday evening. “During the flood period, the water level came up to St. Anthony’s Chapel. The water level touched it and receded. The church provided shelter to hundreds of people,” says an official.

The 100th anniversary programme is jointly conducted by the Munnar Government High School alumni with the support of the Folkland International Centre for Folklore and Culture at Payyannur.

