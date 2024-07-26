GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Exhibition of contemporary Emarati art gets under way in Kochi

Month-long exhibition is being organised by Abu Dhabi-based Rizq Art Initiative in association with the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, Department of Cultural Affairs, and Abu Dhabi Art

Published - July 26, 2024 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Abu Dhabi Art director Dyala Nusseibeh and Rizq Art Initiative founder Shafeena Yusuff Ali, along with Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, LuLu Group chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali, and Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Chairperson Murali Cheeroth during the opening of ‘Notes from Another Shore’ exhibition at Durbar Hall in Kochi on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

‘Notes from Another Shore,’ an exhibition showcasing contemporary Emarati art along with that of artists from Kerala got under way at Durbar Hall in Kochi on July 26 (Friday).

The month-long exhibition is being organised by Abu Dhabi-based Rizq Art Initiative in association with the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, Department of Cultural Affairs, and Abu Dhabi Art. Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeeve inaugurated the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajeeve hailed Rizq Art Initiative for offering international exposure to artists from Kerala.

Shafeena Yusuff Ali, founder of Rizq Art Initiative, said the exhibition offered a platform for Indo-Arab cultural exchange while opening new avenues for artists from Kerala and Arab countries. In his video message, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said the exhibition might turn into a global event.

‘Notes from Another Shore’ exhibition at Durbar Hall in Kochi on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The event features a solo exhibition of artist Hashel Lamki curated by Venetia Porter. Works of other contemporary Emarati artists Almaha Jaralla, Samo Shalaby, and Latifa Saeed curated by Morad Montazami are also being showcased.

Rizq Art Initiative had conducted an exhibition of 27 artists, including 14 from Kerala, in the UAE. Bringing the works of artists from the UAE to Kochi is a continuation of that. The exhibition throws light on the deep-rooted bonding of Kerala and Arab cultures and the lasting friendship and historical ties between India and the UAE.

Panel discussions with renowned artists will also be part of the event. Rizq Art Initiative also offers fellowships for encouraging artists from Kerala. Extending free training to West Asian artists at the agency’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi is in addition to this.

The exhibition will conclude on August 18.

