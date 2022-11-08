Exhibition of artist Namboodiri’s paintings at Punnayurkulam from Nov. 21

November 08, 2022 20:18 IST

Rekhayanam-2022, an exhibition of paintings of artist Namboodiri will be held at Art Gallery, Punnayurkulam, from November 21.

As many as 200 works of the eminent artist will be held as part of the third anniversary of the Punnayurkulam art gallery, which was started by the State government in 2019. This will be one of the largest exhibitions of Mr. Namboodiri’s paintings.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by eminent artist T. Kaladharan. Noted journalist K.C. Narayanan will deliver key note address. A recital of musician Sreevalsan J. Menon will follow. The exhibition will conclude on November 2.

