Kerala

Exhibition of artist Namboodiri’s paintings at Punnayurkulam from Nov. 21

Rekhayanam-2022, an exhibition of paintings of artist Namboodiri will be held at Art Gallery, Punnayurkulam, from November 21.

As many as 200 works of the eminent artist will be held as part of the third anniversary of the Punnayurkulam art gallery, which was started by the State government in 2019. This will be one of the largest exhibitions of Mr. Namboodiri’s paintings.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by eminent artist T. Kaladharan. Noted journalist K.C. Narayanan will deliver key note address. A recital of musician Sreevalsan J. Menon will follow. The exhibition will conclude on November 2.

end.mini


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2022 8:23:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/exhibition-of-artist-namboodiris-paintings-at-punnayurkulam-from-nov-21/article66111953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY