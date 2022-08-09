Kerala

Exhibition begins today

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram August 09, 2022 22:12 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 22:13 IST

‘Bundle of Slogans,’ an exhibition of sculptures, drawings, photographs and video installations curated by College of Fine Arts Principal Narayanan Kutty as a homage to sculptor Sivakumar T.K., will be inaugurated by sculptor N.N. Rimzon at the College of Fine Arts gallery at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

A documentary titled Sivan – Life and Work, directed by Renjith R., will be premiered at the opening event. The exhibition is organised by Artage ‘98 , an initiative of the college alumni, and the college. It will be on till August 25.  

