Exemptions for a slew of services, depts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday that Kerala would ease the curfew restrictions incrementally once the Centre finalises its strategy. It would give individual States the latitude to execute their region-specific withdrawal plans.

Mr. Vijayan said it would open critical sectors, such as processing of food and manufacturing of medical equipment initially. However, high-risk localities in the State would remain shut.

The State has exempted a slew of services and departments from the COVID-19 lockdown. It has issued a circular naming the sectors that could operate despite the ban on free travel and the imposition of social distancing norms.

Kerala has exempted six public sector units from the lockdown and eased restrictions for farmers and other vital service providers. The CM’s office has codified the exemptions following discussions with the Centre. The Centre had earlier exempted the Armed Forces, the Postal Service and Accountant General’s Office from the national curfew among other vital departments. Mr Vijayan said the Centre should operate special one-stop trains to return 3.85 lakh migrant workers in Kerala to their home States. He urged the Centre to transfer money to their bank accounts to help them tide over the loss of employment.

Kerala also told the Centre to make the public distribution system all-inclusive. The State required 6,42,000 tonnes of rice to replenish its food stock. Kerala asked Mr. Modi to operate cargo trains to ferry harvest, including fruits and vegetables, from production centres to markets in State. Movement of essential freight into Kerala has picked up. However, the State required to increase the import of LPG to meet domestic demand.

The Chief Minister said he had asked the police to strictly impose social distancing norms and prosecute persons who venture out of their homes without a pressing reason. Easter and Vishu shoppers had turned out in large numbers and the State could ill-afford such privileges.

The Chief Minister said some drivers regularly offered rides on their ambulances to make money by helping others evade the travel ban. Others, mostly two-wheeler riders, travelled between districts and across State borders by negotiating the desolate railway tracks. The police were up to their tricks.

Mr Vijayan said the government viewed the attempt to poison a drinking water source in Munnar seriously.

The government has ordered local bodies to enumerate unoccupied homes and apartments to accommodate ailing persons in the event of a health emergency.

He asked managements of unaided educational institutions to pay the full salary for their employees and to waive the tuition and hostel accommodation fee of students until further notice.

Apiculturists

The Chief Minister exempted apiculturists from the lockdown. Persons who cultivate and sell ornamental fishes and coconut tree climbers could also expect some relaxations.

Mr Vijayan said he did not notice the compliments paid by BJP State president K. Surendran to the government for its effort to control the epidemic.However, the Chief Minister said any encouragement was welcome.