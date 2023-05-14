ADVERTISEMENT

Exemption sought for differently abled from AI camera purview

May 14, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - PALAKKAD

In a memorandum sent to MVD, forum says differently abled were earlier exempted from strict compliance with seat belt and helmet rules

The Hindu Bureau

Save the Family, an organisation working for the rights of the differently abled, has demanded that people with physical and mental challenges should be exempted from the purview of the AI surveillance cameras installed by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) in the State.

Save the Family State president K. Mujeeb and State committee member K. Khader Mohideen sent a memorandum to the MVD head asking for exemption for the differently abled. They said as there were no special facilities for the travel of the physically and mentally challenged people, most of them were being taken to hospitals for treatment on two-wheelers.

They said that the differently abled used to be exempted by police officers from following strict laws such as helmet and seat-belt. “But with the setting up of AI surveillance cameras, exemptions will not be possible. Because of the cameras, we will not be able to take our children for treatment on motorbikes now,” they said. They said most parents were already struggling to meet the treatment expenses for their differently abled children. “We are worried about taking them to treatment now,” they said.

