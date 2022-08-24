Exemption from Land Reforms Act: applications invited

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 24, 2022 23:33 IST

The government has invited applications from those who seek exemption from the Kerala Land Reforms Act, 1963.

A Cabinet meeting here decided to amend the rules and provisions of the Act to grant dispensation from the landmark law to open the door for new projects and investments.

It has decided to grant an exemption under Section 81 (3B) of the law. Those who purchase land can seek exemption under the provision within a month of consummating the sale agreement. The Revenue department will receive the applications online. The government will decide the case on a merit basis within two months.

The Cabinet constituted a committee comprising the Revenue Minister, the Minister under whose purview the related project comes, the Chief Secretary, and the Revenue Secretary to vet the applications.

It tasked Kochi Metro Rail Limited to execute the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode light metro projects. It will prepare and submit the detailed project report for the schemes.

The government also decided to revise the salary of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) employees with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019. The Cabinet also decided to revise the wages of Kerala Sahitya Academy employees.

The government has created six new posts for the Navakeralam Karma Padhathi-II. It also created posts for innovation, research, e-governance and technology at the Kerala State IT Mission.

