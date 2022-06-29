Executive MBA programme of IIM-K ranked third in country

Evaluation done at sixth edition of Quacquarelli Symonds global ranking

The Executive MBA programme of the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) has been ranked third in India at the sixth edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global Executive MBA (EMBA) Ranking 2022, administered by the QS World University Ranking Team.

Globally, IIM-K now stands with University of Oklahoma (Price), USA; University of South Florida (Muma), USA; Shanghai University, China; MIB Trieste School of Management, Italy; and Deusto Business School, Spain, a press release said here on Wednesday.

The stringent QS evaluation witnessed only 194 global Executive MBA programmes from 48 countries eventually qualifying to participate, and the rankings consisted of nine indicators grouped under five headings namely career outcomes, diversity, employer reputation, executive profile, and thought leadership.

Employer reputation (30%) emerged as the strongest category for IIM-K followed by thought leadership (25%) and career outcomes (20%) indicators that emerged as major contributors to the institution’s global ranking. IIM-K has also improved its overall score to 28.0 from 26.7 (2021) and 25.6 (2020), and has consistently featured in the rankings list since its global debut in 2020.

Speaking on the achievement, IIMK Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee said, “The hat-trick of appearances in one of the most prestigious global rankings is testimony to the institute’s consistent and resolute pursuit of a holistic and intense approach to learning.” He added that the Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP), now into its 15th year, not only endeavours to create business opportunities but also to develop strategic thinking and leadership competencies. The rankings are also a reflection on IIM-K’s commitment to inculcate diversity, enhance employer reputation, evoke thought leadership, and offer distinct career outcomes to students, Prof. Chatterjee said.