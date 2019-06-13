Executive management programme at IIM-K

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) is offering a one-year, full-time residential postgraduate programme in management for experienced executives in corporates .

This leadership programme will focus on providing focused, contemporary and holistic business leadership inputs to experienced executives who aspire for top jobs in large corporates.

It aims at systematically nurturing and shaping experienced minds into high potential leaders.

The programme would transcend conventional management instruction and pedagogy to provide focused learning, Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, said.

Unique curriculum

He said the programme would involve an innovative admission process, unique curriculum and pedagogy that combined diverse perspectives to provide holistic inputs.

The highlight of the programme would be the learning methods that would attempt to bring out true leadership potential of the candidates through personalised and reflective learning approaches, Prof. Chatterjee said.

The chairperson of the new programme, Venkataraman, who himself served in corporate leadership roles before taking up academics, emphasized that finding ready leadership talent had become increasingly difficult.

The deadline for online submission of applications on the IIM-K website is August 15.

Classes will commence in November.