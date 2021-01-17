Kerala

Executive Director of KSRTC transferred

Executive Director of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Chief Accounts Officer, Pension and Audit, K.M. Sreekumar, who is facing inquiry in connection with the ‘missing’ of ₹100 crore in the State transport undertaking, has been transferred to the KSRTC Central Zone based in Ernakulam.

Chairman and Managing Director, KSRTC, Biju Prabhakar said on Saturday that orders had been issued and Mr. Sreekumar would look after the Central Zone administration.

District Transport Officer, Ernakulam, V.M. Tajudeen who is currently in charge of the service operations in the Central Zone will continue to assume the additional responsibility.

Executive Director, Administration, KSRTC, M. Pratap Deb has been posted as Deputy Chief Accounts Officer, Pension and Audit, in the Chief Office to ensure timely distribution of pension and retirement benefits.

Executive Director, Operations, KSRTC, M.T. Sukumaran has been given the additional charge of the Executive Director, Administration, according to the CMD.

