Execute SC order, court tells police

The police have been asked to comply with the Supreme Court order to hand over the control of St. Mary’s Church, Odakkali, to the Orthodox faction before February 3. The order was issued by the Additional District Court, Ernakulam.

The Ernakulam Rural police submitted before the court that the decision could not be implemented due to the resistance from the Jacobite faction. The court also directed the Rural SP to appear before it on February 4 if he could not implement the order before February 3.

