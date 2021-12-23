Execute free power scheme for the bedridden, KSEB told

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 December 2021 07:59 IST

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has directed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to effectively implement free electricity scheme for bedridden patients who are dependent on life-saving equipment.

The Minister was addressing a meeting of engineers attached to the distribution sector of the KSEB. He asked the KSEB to clear the doubts among field officers about the scheme.

The present LDF government has implemented projects worth ₹429 crore in the power distribution sector. Work on crafting the framework for the Centrally funded Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) was in the final stages, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Efforts lauded

He lauded the efforts taken by the KSEB staff for speedy restoration of power supply in flood-affected regions during the rains.