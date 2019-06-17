Exclusive zones in lakes to conserve ‘Karimeen’

The Fisheries Department is to set carve out protected reserves in the estuaries of Ashtamudi and Vembanadu lakes to aid the large scale breeding and conservation of vulnerable brackish water fish, particularly pearl spot (Karimeen), a pricey variety considered a delicacy.

Ignatius Munroe, Joint Director and head of Aquaculture Division, told The Hindu that the proposed reserves would hug the shoreline and primarily aid the pearl spot, a fish that exhibits parental tendencies to breed and raise its young in relative security.

A network of cages, safety nets, artificial reefs and simulated ‘substratum’ habitats would help the pearl spot revitalise its dwindling stock fast. Other fast waning species such as milkfish, mullet, freshwater prawn, clams and crabs would benefit from the project.

The government would demarcate the reserves with buoys, markers and mesh and declare them off limits to boats. It would raise a protection force of local fishers to prevent poaching, especially at night. Surveillance cameras linked to fisheries control rooms would augment the boat and land patrols.

Yield plummets

Pesticide and fertilizer runoff from paddy fields, high waves and pollution caused by powered boats, loss of mangrove cover, disruption of migratory waterways, sand-mining, exploitative fishing and illegal use of stake net during tidal ingress have caused inland fish stocks to decline drastically.

An official said brackish water fish yield has come down from 8,500 tonnes to 5,546 tonnes over a few years in Vembanadualone.

K. Suhair, Deputy Director, Fisheries, says ranching is the only method to augment wild fish stocks incrementally.

Hatcheries for clams

The department has also launched a project to create hatcheries for clams, which are natural purifiers of water and also have immense commercial value, in Vembanad and Sasthamcotta.

The Thanneermukkom barrage that prevents saline water intrusion into paddy fields in Kuttanad has adversely affected the breeding of black clams in Vembanad. The government has proposed a natural hatchery for black clam in the north side of the barrage where tidal influx ensures optimum salinity for growth.