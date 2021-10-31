Exclusive stadium for women in Kasaragod: Sports Minister

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman announced an exclusive stadium for women in Kasaragod.

Speaking at a review meeting of the District Sports Council on sports development in Kasargod district, he said that Kasargod would be the first in the state to have a Pink stadium for women. He said the Talippaduppu ground near the city of Kasaragod will be turned into a pink stadium.

The matter has been discussed including with the chairman of the Municipality. The stadium is being built to provide better training for the girls in cycling, college, karate and judo, the minister said.

He observed that as a district headquarters, it will attract more people and create new women athletes in the sport. The girls will be able to train in the morning and evening without any other interruptions. Follow-up action will be taken in connection with the Sports Council.

The minister said the engineering department would inspect the site in the next few days and they will prepare a plan after talking to the district collector and municipal officials.

Mr. Abdurahiman also visited the Talipaduppu ground which is being converted into a women's stadium.

The Minister was accompanied by Principal Secretary APM Mohammad Hanisha, District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand, Sports Department Director Jerome George, Kasargod Municipality Chairman VM Muneer and Kerala State Sports Council President Mercy Kuttan.