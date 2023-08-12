HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exclusive cargo flights from Kannur to Sharjah and Doha from August 17

August 12, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi-based Dravidan Aviation Services Private Limited will be operating exclusive cargo flight services from Kannur for the first time.

The first flight (Boeing 737) will leave for Sharjah on August 17 with 18 tonnes of cargo. It will be followed by another flight to Doha on August 18.

Speaking to the media, Umesh Kamath, managing director, Dravidan Aviation Services Private Limited, said there was a huge export potential for handloom, fisheries, and agriculture products.

He added that the introduction of cargo freight services would address the limitations of carrying goods in passenger aircraft. At present, only a limited amount of cargo was allowed to be transported in passenger aircraft, which was a major challenge, he said.

In view of the Onam festival, the company would continuously operate services from August 23 to August 27. The services would be extended to Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and America in future.

Mr. Kamath said the company was also eyeing the tourism sector, and to boost tourism in Kannur and its surrounding areas, small aircraft and helicopter services would be launched.

He added that Kannur International Fight Forwarding and Logistics Company (KIFFAL) would be the general sales agent in the district.

Meanwhile, Santhosh Kumar, head of the cargo department at Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL), said the airport was equipped with all modern facilities including cold storage. The airport handled 6,000 metric tonnes of cargo, and 95% of cargo exported from there were perishable goods, he added.

He expressed hope that the operation of the new cargo flights would give a huge boost to the overall growth of the airport.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.