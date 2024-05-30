ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusion of academic bodies from Kerala Higher Education Minister’s event sparks protest 

Published - May 30, 2024 12:02 am IST - KANNUR

The Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA) has raised strong objection to the exclusion of Senate and academic council members from a function attended by Minister R. Bindu at Kannur University on May 31.

The event focused on addressing academic communities and university officials on the implementation of the new four-year degree course.

KPCTA State general secretary Dr. Premachandran Keezhoth demanded clarification on whether the Minister’s office was aware of the exclusion. He also expressed concern over the secrecy surrounding the ceremony, stressing the necessity of involving key academic bodies in such significant academic reforms.

KPCTA Kannur regional committee took strong objection to the exclusion of Senate and academic council members from the meeting, terming it as disrespectful. Dr. Keezhoth stressed the importance of approval from the Senate and the academic council before the implementation of new degree courses, noting that the Senate was the highest policy-making authority in the varsity.

KPCTA regional president Shino P. Jose questioned the invitation extended to representatives of parallel college association, Kerala Private College Management Association, and others for the function. He termed the event as an unwarranted intrusion by the Higher Education Minister into university affairs, urging her to refrain from politicising the academic system.

Dr. Jose referenced the Supreme Court’s remarks on government interference in the Kannur varsity Vice-Chancellor case, underscoring the association’s demand that the Minister respect the varsity’s academic community and withdraw from actions that challenge its autonomy.

