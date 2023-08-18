ADVERTISEMENT

Exciting start for ‘Chingappoli’ at Aralam

August 18, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Noted Tamil writer and Member of Parliament Tamizhachi Thangapandian inaugurated ‘Chingappoli’, an innovative campaign to spread knowledge through creation of public spaces and setting up of reading rooms to celebrate the first day of the Malayalam month of Chingam, at Aralam, on Thursday.

The campaign led by People’s Mission for Social Development was launched at the Veerapadu Gandhi Grameena Library.

Speaking on the occasion, she said as a woman born and brought up in a rural village, libraries had helped her immensely. She added that books had the power to unite people. “Even when Hitler burnt lakhs of books, democrats tried to build libraries by collecting books,” she said.

Ms. Thangapandian said Bhagat Singh was holding Lenin’s book even when he went to the gallows. Such is the power of books, she added. 

She lauded the work done by the People’s Mission under the leadership of V. Sivadasan, MP, who presided over the function. Writer T. Padmanabhan was present. 

