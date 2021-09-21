Excitement peaks for Expo 2020 Dubai among NRIs

KOZHIKODE

21 September 2021 23:09 IST

Six-month-long event expected to spur job opportunities after COVID lockdown

As Dubai opens its doors to host the much-awaited Expo 2020 from October 1, non-resident Indians (NRIs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are excited about the six-month-long event spurring job opportunities after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Expo 2020 was originally scheduled from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. However, due to the pandemic, the event was postponed. It will now culminate on March 31, 2022. “We have been waiting for it for so long. Expectations from business houses are very high since an uplift is crucial after all spheres of activity went down due to the pandemic,” said Mohammed Hashim, an NRI in Dubai.

On Tuesday, Expo 2020 Dubai launched its official song titled ‘This is our time’, highlighting the pride in the culture of the UAE and connecting nations from around the world through the universal language of music. “Millions of people are looking up to the greatest show in the world in recent times as it will pave the way for growth in all sectors,” added Mr. Hashim.

Advertising

Advertising

The main site of Expo 2020 Dubai is located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi cities. Nearly 191 countries are participating in the event with every participating nation having its own pavilion. “Expatriates are feeling the excitement. Business opportunities will hopefully connect with job opportunities,” said M.R. Rajesh, a resident of Abu Dhabi.

Investment consultant Santosh Raj, said the expo had been clubbed with the announcement of 50 new projects marking the 50th year of the UAE. “This is being viewed as a game-changer for introducing future technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence,” he said.

“What we have in the last 20 years or so is only a small tip of the iceberg and the next 30 years are going to be even more spectacular. The UAE is mainly adapting to the changing world and finding new ways for sustaining and growing itself,” said Mr. Raj.

Meanwhile, India has already set up a massive four-floor pavilion focusing on 11 primary themes — climate and biodiversity, space, urban and rural development, tolerance and inclusivity, knowledge and learning, travel and connectivity, global goals, health and wellness, food, agriculture and livelihoods, and water, each having a dedicated zone all underneath one roof.

The dynamic facade of the pavilion will narrate the 75-year-old journey of the democracy. Every week, it will turn into a screen where three selected stories of “constant change” and “timeless endurance” will be beamed.

Besides showcasing over 100 movies, the pavilion will also be a vibrant cultural hub with hundreds of performances. It will also serve food and drinks from across India’s States and Union Territories.