Excise’s SOP will be implemented strictly in schools: Sivankutty

A standard operating procedure in connection with prevention of substance abuse that has been prepared by the Excise department as per the directions of the Kerala High Court will be strictly enforced in schools in the State, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

All activities as per the calendar prepared on the basis of decisions taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this connection will be implemented in a time-bound manner, a statement quoting the Minister said on Thursday.

A joint action plan ensuring cooperation between various departments has been drawn up for activities to check substance abuse. A number of programmes, both within and outside the school campuses, will be held with student participation as part of the action plan.

WhatsApp numbers have been given to school ‘Jana Jagratha’ committees to inform the Excise department about complaints related to substance abuse. Steps will be taken to prevent sale of intoxicants near schools. Regular inspections should be held in shops near schools, Mr. Sivankutty said.