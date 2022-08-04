Kerala

Excise to launch Onam enforcement drive today

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram August 04, 2022 21:43 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 21:43 IST

The Excise department will launch a special enforcement drive from Friday to crack down on the manufacture, hoarding and sale of illicit liquor in the run-up to Onam.

Excise Minister M.V. Govindan said the special drive would run the course of the month and end on September 12 midnight after the Onam festivities conclude.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Excise enforcement will also sharply focus on drugs, including marijuana and synthetic narcotics such as meta-amphetamine, LSD stamps, hashish and heroin.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Excise officers gather local intelligence to crack down on illegal activities. They will reward citizens who give actionable intelligence that leads to arrests and contraband seizures.

The Excise has formed a 24-hour control room and two striking forces — rapid action teams — for each district.

They will also verify the whereabouts of persons accused in spirit and narcotic smuggling cases. Check-post vigilance will be upped to crackdown on interState smuggling. The Excise will also keep a tab on sea routes and waterways as part of the special enforcement drive.

It will also step up vehicle inspection and crackdown on public consumption of alcohol. Bars and liquor outlets have to maintain timings. Backdoor sales of liquor will not be allowed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...