Excise to intensify border checks to crack down on liquor smuggling

April 12, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

An inter-State border meeting of the Excise departments of Kerala and Karnataka held at Hegde Devan Kotta in Karnataka on Wednesday decided to adopt joint steps to crack down on smuggling of liquor and narcotic substances through highways and byroads on the border ahead of elections in Karnataka.

The departments also decided to hand over details of absconding accused in various cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) and Abkari acts to each other to intensify investigations to nab them.

Special joint checking will be conducted on the Kerala-Karnataka inter-State check-posts at Tholpetty, Muthanga, and Bavali.

Wayanad Excise Deputy Commissioner K.S. Shaji, his counterpart in Hegde Devan Kotta in Karnataka Ravi Sankar attended the meeting.

