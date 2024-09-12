GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise team seizes 4,950 litre of spirit from T.N. border

Found buried in 150 cans in a coconut plantation at Chemmanampathy. It is suspected that the spirit was intended for being smuggled into Kerala ahead of Onam celebrations

Published - September 12, 2024 06:13 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Spirit cans found at a plantation at Chemmanampathy on the Tamil Nadu border on Wednesday night.

Spirit cans found at a plantation at Chemmanampathy on the Tamil Nadu border on Wednesday night.

In one of the biggest hauls in recent history, the Excise department seized 4,950 litre of spirit from a coconut plantation at Chemmanampathy on the Tamil Nadu border late in the night on Wednesday. The spirit was found buried in the ground in 150 cans in three places.

An Excise team led by Deputy Commissioner M. Rakesh seized the spirit after a search that lasted three days. Mr. Rakesh said that the team was on high alert following information that spirit was being brought to Kerala ahead of Onam celebrations.

The plantation belonging to a person from Perumbavur was being managed by one Sabeesh Jacob. Excise officers said that Sabeesh had been booked earlier in a spirit case.

Earlier incident

An Excise enforcement team had seized 1,650 litre of spirit that was being transported in a lorry at Chikkanampara, near Kollengode, last week. An investigation following that seizure found that spirit in cans was being buried in the ground at different places on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, and was being smuggled into Kerala at sporadic intervals.

Mr. Rakesh and his team had focussed on the State border in the last three days to unearth the spirit. Excise Circle Inspector M.F. Suresh; Inspectors K.S. Sajit, A. Sadik, and K. Nishant; Assistant Inspectors A. Jayaprakash and S. Rajendran; preventive officer P. Sreejit; and civil excise officers A. Aravindakshan, M. Ashrafali, K. Ramesh, S. Sreenath and A. Arun were among the team.

The seized spirit was handed over to the Tamil Nadu police.

Published - September 12, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.