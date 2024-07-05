GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Excise team destroys 604 ganja plants in Attappady

Published - July 05, 2024 12:40 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
An Excise team destroying ganja at Attappady on Thursday.



In a major crackdown on drugs, a team of Excise officers destroyed 604 ganja plants at Attappady on Thursday.

The ganja plants of different sizes were found in 81 portions near the Murugala hamlet in Padavayal village, Agali.

Deputy Excise Commissioner V. Robert said that the plants were up to three months old. “There were plants of different size. Some were one month old, and others three months old,” he said.

The ganja destroyed would fetch ₹10 lakh in drugs market. Excise Inspector Aswin Kumar led the raid on the basis of specific information. Assistant Excise Inspectors Sumesh P.S. and Jayarajan E., preventive officers Pramod, Pratyush and Noufal, and civil excise officers Pradeep, Lakshmanan, Bhojan, Sudheesh Kumar, and Sheeja conducted the raid with the support of forest officers Gayatri, Kavita, Kaliyamma and Kali Muthu.

The region was under constant surveillance by the Excise team for over a month. The raid began early in the morning, and continued till the afternoon.

Agali Excise Range Office registered a case and started an investigation. None has been arrested.

Mr. Robert said that it was the largest crackdown on ganja cultivation in recent months. Last month, 436 ganja plants were destroyed in Attappady by an Excise team. He said the investigation would be strengthened, and more suspects were under scrutiny.

