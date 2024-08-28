ADVERTISEMENT

Excise team destroys 395 ganja plants at Attappady

Published - August 28, 2024 06:39 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Plants found on Enikkal-Kinnakkara hills nearly 4 km north of the Edavani hamlet in Pudur village

The Hindu Bureau

An Excise team destroying ganja plants during a raid at Attappady on Wednesday.

A team of Excise officers destroyed 395 ganja plants during a raid at Attappady on Wednesday.

The ganja plants found on the Enikkal-Kinnakkara hills nearly 4 km north of the Edavani hamlet in Pudur village were four months old.

Excise Deputy Commissioner V. Robert said that the raid was led by Excise Inspector Shoukath Ali. The 395 ganja plants destroyed were 7-10-ft high. Mr. Robert said that the plants could fetch up to ₹10 lakh in the drug market.

At Agali

In similar raids at Agali last month, the Excise officers had destroyed 604 ganja plants. Several areas at Attappady were under surveillance of the Excise and the police. Mr. Robert said that the latest raid was on the basis of specific information.

A case was registered at the Agali Excise range office and an investigation is on. None, however, was arrested.

