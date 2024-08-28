Excise team destroys 395 ganja plants at Attappady

A team of Excise officers destroyed 395 ganja plants during a raid at Attappady on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ganja plants found on the Enikkal-Kinnakkara hills nearly 4 km north of the Edavani hamlet in Pudur village were four months old.

Excise Deputy Commissioner V. Robert said that the raid was led by Excise Inspector Shoukath Ali. The 395 ganja plants destroyed were 7-10-ft high. Mr. Robert said that the plants could fetch up to ₹10 lakh in the drug market.

At Agali

In similar raids at Agali last month, the Excise officers had destroyed 604 ganja plants. Several areas at Attappady were under surveillance of the Excise and the police. Mr. Robert said that the latest raid was on the basis of specific information.

A case was registered at the Agali Excise range office and an investigation is on. None, however, was arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.