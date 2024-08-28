GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise team destroys 395 ganja plants at Attappady

Plants found on Enikkal-Kinnakkara hills nearly 4 km north of the Edavani hamlet in Pudur village

Published - August 28, 2024 06:39 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
An Excise team destroying ganja plants during a raid at Attappady on Wednesday.

An Excise team destroying ganja plants during a raid at Attappady on Wednesday.

A team of Excise officers destroyed 395 ganja plants during a raid at Attappady on Wednesday.

The ganja plants found on the Enikkal-Kinnakkara hills nearly 4 km north of the Edavani hamlet in Pudur village were four months old.

Excise Deputy Commissioner V. Robert said that the raid was led by Excise Inspector Shoukath Ali. The 395 ganja plants destroyed were 7-10-ft high. Mr. Robert said that the plants could fetch up to ₹10 lakh in the drug market.

At Agali

In similar raids at Agali last month, the Excise officers had destroyed 604 ganja plants. Several areas at Attappady were under surveillance of the Excise and the police. Mr. Robert said that the latest raid was on the basis of specific information.

A case was registered at the Agali Excise range office and an investigation is on. None, however, was arrested.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.