Excise steps up vigil to bust hooch dens in Kozhikode

Over 1,000 litres of wash, secretly kept for crude distillation process, destroyed in a week

A strange spike in illicit liquor-brewing attempts has prompted the Excise department squads to step up vigil and increase the number of surprise checks in upland areas of Kozhikode. Within a week, over 1,000 litres of wash, secretly kept for crude distillation process, were seized and destroyed.

Road-check

The road-check intensified by the police against smuggling of Indian Made Foreign Liquor is said to be one of the reasons that led to reopening of many hooch dens in the hilly areas. Mainly, the daily wage workers and tribespeople are the targeted consumers of the hooch offered at a cheap rate. Many a time, the checking squads are also finding it difficult to reach such interior locations often put under the surveillance of local informants.

Excise department sources said they were getting secret calls aplenty from the public noticing the covert functioning of such village units. Though the crude distillers may escape from the spot, the raid has become very effective in destroying huge distilled stock meant for large-scale local distribution, they said.

Incidents of preparing hooch to supply during private celebrations have also come to the notice of preventive squads in some locations. Raids are likely to be carried out based on verified information. According to officials, rewards will be offered to local informers who pass confidential information on such parties serving hooch.

“Many are yet to learn a lesson from previous illicit liquor tragedies. There should be better efforts on the part of local communities to identify hooch dens and put an end to it,” said a senior preventive officer from the Excise department in Kozhikode. He said the voluntary organisations and neighbourhood groups would be able to give better support to the Excise squads for prompt action.

Excise department officers also said an intensive search was under way to nab some of the suspects involved in setting up the recently destroyed hooch dens in the upland areas of Thamarassery. Some of the previously convicted persons in illicit liquor cases would be quizzed to make headway in the probe, they said.