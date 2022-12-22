Excise steps up surveillance in Kollam in view of festival season

December 22, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Excise department has registered 90 abkari cases and 39 narcotic cases in the district from December 1 to 21 as part of its Christmas-New Year special drive.

While 128 persons were arrested, 632 cases were filed under under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). In raids conducted in various parts, the department arrested a Thodiyoor-resident with 8.3 grams of MDMA. A total of 3,491 liters of wine was seized from a house at Pattathanam. Officials recovered wine stored in large plastic tanks, steel vessels and plastic buckets along with bottles prepared for sale. One person was arrested since illegal wine production is punishable with imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine of ₹1 lakh.

The department has been carrying out continuous raids and inspections in Kollam with the district control room at Kollam Excise Division office functioning 24x7. At present three striking force units are monitoring various parts of the district while border patrolling units have been deployed in areas, including Aryankavu and Achencoil. Moreover, Punalur, Anchal, Pathanapuram and Kollam special squads are also carrying out surprise inspections to prevent the inflow of illegal liquor, drugs and tobacco products.

According to officials, more raids will be conducted during the festival season with the help of the police, dog squad and coastal police and officials of the revenue, forest, GST, and Food and Safety departments.

All major destinations in the district, including Kollam beach, Paravur beach, Azeekkal beach, Kottarakkara Meenpidi Para, Thenmala ecotourism area and other resorts where New Year celebrations and DJ parties are likely to take place are currently under the close surveillance of the department. Apart from the special surveillance of Excise Intelligence unit, the department has been collecting information through people’s committees to avoid untoward incidents. “Adding other substances to wine or beer on the basis of information from new media should be avoided. Such unscientific methods can be fatal,” said Deputy Excise Commissioner B. Suresh.