Excise steps up Onam surveillance in Kollam district

The Excise department on Wednesday conducted an inspection at the Kollam railway station checking the baggage of passengers with the help of the dog squad.

The inspection was carried out by a joint team of the Kollam Excise circle office, range office, police dog squad and the railway police led by Kollam Excise Circle Inspector (CI) B.L. Shibu. Hunter, a dog specially trained to identify the presence of narcotics, including ganja, was part of the team and the CI said that the inspections would continue.

71 arrested

Seventy-one persons were arrested from the district till Tuesday as part of a special enforcement drive launched by the department to prevent the inflow of narcotics and hooch during Onam. The authorities have so far seized 13.51 kg of ganja, 4.591 g of MDMA, 700 mg of heroin, 640 litres of koda (non-distilled spirit), 80,100 litres of illegal arishtam, 3,94,230 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 20,400 litres of arrack, five ganja plants and 3,40,625 kg of prohibited tobacco products.

While 101 persons were arrested in Abkari cases, 117 cases were registered and 951 raids conducted. Over 4,630 vehicles were inspected and 15 were seized during the special drive. A fine of ₹1,33,007 was levied in 665 cases where prohibited tobacco products were seized. As part of the Onam special drive, district and taluk level control rooms and striking forces are functioning in the district. Joint inspections of police, revenue, forest, railway and coastal police are being carried out at many parts. At Neendakara, sea patrolling has been strengthened with the help of the coastal police to prevent drug smuggling. Apart from intensifying the surveillance, the department is also conducting joint raids with the Tamil Nadu police in the border areas as well. The special drive will be held till September 20 and the public can get in touch with the department to pass on information about narcotics and hooch.

Excise department toll free number: 1800 425 5648, 155358, district control room 0474-2745648.

