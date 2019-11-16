Excise steps up drive against sale of adulterated toddy

Following confidential reports on an increase in the sale of adulterated toddy, the Excise Department squad with the support of its mobile liquor testing lab has started collecting samples from various toddy shops in Kozhikode district.

The squad, at present, is focusing on the Kozhikode circle, where some shops have been placed under the scanner. “We have only one mobile liquor testing unit for the entire northern Kerala region, which will be stationed in Kozhikode circle for a few more weeks to fast-track the checking. Our plan is to cover over 70 toddy shops within our Kozhikode circle,” said Excise Circle Inspector M.K. Gireesh. The service of a scientific officer was available full-time for the mobile squad to instantly get results and take spot action, he said.

The decision to deploy the mobile testing lab was taken in the wake of the arrest of a 65-year-old man from Kunnamangalam on Thursday for his alleged involvement in manufacturing and marketing adulterated toddy. About 720 litres of adulterated toddy made using various artificial substances was seized from his custody. The man was netted after a week-long investigation by the shadow wing.

The intelligence wing of the Excise Department too has intensified their field-level activities and daily patrol to gather details about illicit toddy makers and those depending on its supply to meet daily consumption requirements.

Fall in toddy production

According to officials, a steep fall in the production of toddy due to climatic changes and other factors is indirectly forcing many to turn to illicit methods.

After completing inspections in the Kozhikode circle, the mobile liquor testing unit will focus on toddy shops in the other three circle office limits. The circle inspectors heading the regional squads will conduct separate flash inspections within their limits to ensure fair trade in the sector. Samples collected from suspicious toddy shops will be sent to the Regional Analytical Laboratory for final verification.

The main intention of intensifying checks, according to the Excise squad, is to avert chances of illicit liquor tragedies in the district and make toddy shop owners more accountable.

The district-level helplines earlier launched by the Excise Department would be available for the public to exchange confidential information in support of the drive, said officials.