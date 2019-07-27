Excise squad arrests man with 6 kg of ganja

The Excise special squad here arrested a man engaged in wholesale ganja trade, and seized six kg of ganja from him on Saturday.

The special squad led by circle inspector M. Rakesh and inspector T. Rajeev zeroed in on Rajesh, 29, from Nellayi, Thrissur, and seized the ganja from him during a vehicle check at Meenakshipuram, near Tamil Nadu border.

The ganja was found to have been packed tightly with an external coating of lemongrass oil. Excise officials said the oil was smeared outside the packet to prevent the smell of the ganja. Several packets of incense sticks were stacked on top of the ganja.

Dozen-odd agents

The excise special squad was on a special drive to nip the ganja gangs following an alert received by Deputy Excise Commissioner V.P. Sulesh Kumar that a dozen-odd agents were working to import ganja from Palani. Mr. Kumar had received the photographs and details of nine persons engaged in ganja trade from Palani, Tamil Nadu.

The excise squad intensified its vigil on a general assumption that the ganja gangs from Kerala would try to make enough stock of ganja in view of the upcoming Onam festivities.

The Excise Department has seized 145 kg of ganja in its special drive during the current season in Palakkad. Rajesh has allegedly confessed that he bought the ganja for ₹60,000 from Palani for retail sale in different parts of Kerala.