Excise special drive against narcotics completes a month

The Excise department registered 910 cases and arrested 920 people within a month of launching its narcotics special drive. The narcotics substances confiscated in the Statewide drive between September 16 and October 16 include 131.3 kg of marijuana, 180 marijuana plants, 874.7 grams of MDMA, 1.408 kg of methamphetamine, LSD stamps weighing 13.9 grams, 245.5 grams of hashish oil, 116 grams of narcotic tablets and 16 injection ampoules. A databank of 2,301 criminals have been prepared for continuous surveillance. Control rooms function round-the-clock in each excise office. Highway patrolling has also been intensified. Inspections are also under way to prevent the distribution of narcotic substances near educational institutions. Vehicle checks have also been strengthened on inter-State check-posts.